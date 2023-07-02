Insider Buying: Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Purchases A$35,078.04 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Free Report) insider Deborah Kiers purchased 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.56 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$35,078.04 ($23,385.36).

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

