Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $61,860.56 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.53 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

