Insider Selling: HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sells $28,052.76 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 17,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $28,052.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,642,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,708,414.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 37,970 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $61,131.70.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 10,461 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,691.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 8,137 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $12,042.76.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $20,182.05.

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

HTCR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.