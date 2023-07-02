Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,054,620.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $773,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

