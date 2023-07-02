Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,054,620.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $51.42.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
