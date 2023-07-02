Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $132,542.40 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30.

On Friday, April 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,689 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $91,662.03.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Natera by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natera by 31.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

