Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

