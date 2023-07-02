Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.23 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

