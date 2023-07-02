Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

