Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

