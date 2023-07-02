Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.39% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

