Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $251.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

