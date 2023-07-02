Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day moving average of $206.03. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.