Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 98 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 826,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

