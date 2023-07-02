Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of INBP stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
