Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of INBP stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

