Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 397,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,677.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 142,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

