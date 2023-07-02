International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.81. 4,236,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,463. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

