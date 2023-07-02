International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

