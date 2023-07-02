International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

International Zeolite Price Performance

Shares of IZCFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.