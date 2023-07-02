Internet Computer Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $11.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00013705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,136,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,668,128 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

