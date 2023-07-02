Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
