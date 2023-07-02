Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

