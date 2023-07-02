Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,068,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 54,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,449,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

