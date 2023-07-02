Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Holdings Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,654 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

