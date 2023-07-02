Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $61.29 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $246.37 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.