Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Holdings Cut by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 406,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $71.42 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

