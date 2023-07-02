ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ioneer Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of IONR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. ioneer has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ioneer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

