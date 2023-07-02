IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $186.73 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008848 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
IoTeX Profile
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,184,014 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,184,010 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
