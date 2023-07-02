Ironveld (LON:IRON) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,032,010 shares changing hands.

Ironveld Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

