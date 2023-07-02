iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVZ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 45,729 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.