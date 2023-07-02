iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 392.7% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,249. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

