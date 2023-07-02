iShares Convertible Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:ICVT)

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,341.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

