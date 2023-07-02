iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Raised by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 9.7% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

