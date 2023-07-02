iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.