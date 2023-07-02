iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAFree Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5543 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS HEFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 361,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,300,000 after purchasing an additional 402,513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

