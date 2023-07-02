iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:HEEM)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

