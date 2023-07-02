iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,210 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

