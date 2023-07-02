iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Announces $0.27 Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2652 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.