iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,840 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

