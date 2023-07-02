iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:IBHF)

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IBHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 8,349 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

