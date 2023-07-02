iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Plans $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BATS:IBHG opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 396.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

