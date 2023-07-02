iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IBHH)

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IBHH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Get iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.