iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IBHH)

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IBHH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.