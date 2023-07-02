iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Declares Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBMN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.34. 39,665 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

