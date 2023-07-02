iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IBMO)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.18. 26,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

