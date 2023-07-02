iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IBMP)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBMP opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBMP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

