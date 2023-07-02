iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Announces Dividend of $0.18

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CEMB stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

