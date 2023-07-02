iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.41. 407,292 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

