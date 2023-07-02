iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 407,292 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

