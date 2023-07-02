iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,196 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

