iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,745. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

