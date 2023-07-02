iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.62. 6,657,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,812. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

