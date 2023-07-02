iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GHYG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 901,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

